WILLIAMSPORT -- Fire damaged a home in Williamsport on Tuesday.

Firefighters in Williamsport say a hydrant along Isabella Street was shoveled out, which helped them battle the flames.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters believe the flames got their start in an upstairs bedroom of the home.

There is no word if there were any injuries.

A family of three is staying elsewhere after the fire.