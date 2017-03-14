Watch Live: Backyard Snow Gauge Cam
Blizzard Blankets the Poconos

Posted 6:55 am, March 14, 2017

STROUDSBURG -- The Poconos are expected to be one of the places hit hardest by Winter Storm Stella.

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mataloni is in Stroudsburg where the area is getting walloped with from the big nor'easter.

All county offices are closed Tuesday, March 15. They plan to reopen on Wednesday.

Martz buses are not running into New York or Philadelphia on Tuesday because of the weather.

Local transportation, Pocono Pony, is not running on Tuesday as well.

Governor Tom Wolf is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel Tuesday.

If you do need to travel, there are speed restrictions.

Click here for the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

