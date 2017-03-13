Two Dead after Shooting in the Poconos

Watch Live: April the giraffe in great condition; Birth watch continues
STROUD TOWNSHIP -- Two people were found dead Sunday in the Poconos. Police have not said much about the case in Stroud Township.

The Monroe County deputy coroner identified the victims as Anni Robles who's in her 30s, and her young son Ethan Robles, both from Stroud Township.

According to Stroud Area Regional Police, officers responded to a 911 call at this home on Ramble Bush Road in Stroud Township around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

When emergency crews arrived, the two were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Stroud Area Regional Police detectives, state police forensic units, the Monroe County district attorney's office, and the coroner's office all responded to the call.

Neighbors who live nearby who saw all of the police lights say they can't believe what happened.

"That's bad, that's bad," said Gwendolyn Farmer.  "It's just a shame, you know, with everything else going on in the world. It's sad, it really is."

This shooting is still under investigation but police believe it is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

