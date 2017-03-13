Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Ticket Giveaway

Shiner Bock, LT Verrastro, and a host of local bars want to send you and a friend to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on their 40th Anniversary Tour!

ENTER HERE and/or visit one of the participating bars below during the designated times for your chance to win!

1.Sat.3/18 Backyard Ale House 7:00-9:00





2.Sat. 3/18 Vspot 8:00-10:00





3.Thurs.3/23 Irem Clubhuse 5:00-7:00





4.Sat.3/25 Sarah Street Grill 7:00-9:00

5.We’d. 3/29 Kings Pizza 6:00-8:00





6.Wed. 3/29 Tipsy Turtle Market Street 6:00-8:00





7.Thurs. 3/30 Tipsy Turtle Airport 6:00-8:00





8.Thurs.3/30 Ale Marys 6:00-8:00





9.Thurs. 3/30 Hops & Barley’s 8:00-10:00





10.Sat.4/1 Tipsy Turtle Owen Street 6:00-8:00





11.Sat. 4/1 J& J deli 7:00-9:00





12.Tues. 4/4 AJ’s Club soda 6:00-8:00





13.Fri. 4/7 Thirst T’s 7:00-9:00





14.Fri.4/14 Penalty box 7:00-9:00





15.Thurs. 4/20 The Nyx 7:00-9:00





16.Thurs.4/27 the Bog 10:00-12:00





17.Fri.4/28 Otown 6:00-8:00





18.Sat.4/29 World of brew 7:00-9:00





Your trip includes:

$50 gas card

Two Tickets to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Saturday, July 1st!

But wait! There’s more!

Keep an eye out for the secret promotional ads on WNEP.com – these ads will reveal a new prize each week!

Contest entrants and Concert Ticket winners must be 21 years of age or older! Good luck, and we’ll see you in Philly!