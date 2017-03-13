Watch Live: April the giraffe in great condition; Birth watch continues

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Ticket Giveaway

Posted 11:10 am, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:09AM, March 13, 2017

Shiner Bock, LT Verrastro, and a host of local bars want to send you and a friend to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on their 40th Anniversary Tour!

ENTER HERE and/or visit one of the participating bars below during the designated times for your chance to win!

1.Sat.3/18 Backyard Ale House 7:00-9:00

Image

2.Sat. 3/18 Vspot 8:00-10:00

Image

3.Thurs.3/23 Irem Clubhuse 5:00-7:00

Image

4.Sat.3/25 Sarah Street Grill 7:00-9:00

Image

5.We’d. 3/29 Kings Pizza 6:00-8:00

Image

6.Wed. 3/29 Tipsy Turtle Market Street 6:00-8:00

Image

7.Thurs. 3/30 Tipsy Turtle Airport 6:00-8:00

Image

8.Thurs.3/30 Ale Marys 6:00-8:00

Image

9.Thurs. 3/30 Hops & Barley’s 8:00-10:00

Image

10.Sat.4/1 Tipsy Turtle Owen Street 6:00-8:00

Image

11.Sat. 4/1 J& J deli 7:00-9:00

Image

12.Tues. 4/4 AJ’s Club soda 6:00-8:00

Image

13.Fri. 4/7 Thirst T’s 7:00-9:00

Image

14.Fri.4/14 Penalty box 7:00-9:00

Image

15.Thurs. 4/20 The Nyx 7:00-9:00

Image

16.Thurs.4/27 the Bog 10:00-12:00

Image

17.Fri.4/28 Otown 6:00-8:00

Image

18.Sat.4/29 World of brew 7:00-9:00

Image

Your trip includes:

  • $50 gas card
  • Two Tickets to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly on Saturday, July 1st!

But wait! There’s more!

Keep an eye out for the secret promotional ads on WNEP.com – these ads will reveal a new prize each week!

Contest entrants and Concert Ticket winners must be 21 years of age or older! Good luck, and we’ll see you in Philly!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s