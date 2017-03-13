Watch Live: April the giraffe in great condition; Birth watch continues
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Snow Goose Migration at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area

Posted 3:20 pm, March 13, 2017, by

Coming up this week, we'll dedicate our whole show to the annual snow goose migration at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in central Pennsylvania. Watch as 50,000 snow geese lift off of the lake at the same time, and see some of the other waterfowl that stop by the wildlife management area on their way back north to the tundra.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP-TV.

