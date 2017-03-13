Sophomore Swimming Sensation Danny Berlitz Setting the Bar at Marian Catholic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone has a passion. For Danny Berlitz, that passion is swimming.

"Once you dive into that pool, all your problems and everything just go away," Berlitz said. "It's just amazing. First meet I went to I think I broke like four records on my team and I was like, 'I love this.'"

Only problem? His high school doesn't have a pool. Marian Catholic practices in Hazleton. Berlitz goes the extra mile; actually, it's 40 miles. He swims with the Parkland Area Aquatic Club at Muhlenburg, five or six days a week.

"Everyone I'm related to obviously is just completely dedicated," Berlitz explained. "My dad, my parents, my brother, everybody's dedicated. It's almost like a family gene that runs with all of us."

All that dedication is paying off. Berlitz is ranked first in the state in the 200 IM and the 500 Free. In USA Swimming, he's nationally ranked in five other races they don't even race at the state level. This is a kid that's making a name for himself."

"All these people like you've never met before are like, 'Oh, you're Danny Berlitz!' It's just amazing," Berlitz said.

"(I've) been doing this a while now and been able to work with several very, very talented athletes over the years and Danny (Berlitz) can definitely do things that not everybody else can," said Matt Beckwith, the Head Coach at the Parkland Area Aquatic Club.

"Going to dual meets and, you know, placing high against people who have pools, it's just like, it's a self-confidence booster almost and just like, OK, well I can do this without a pool. Cool!"Berlitz exclaimed.

So this week, Berlitz is focused on states at Bucknell. But as he continues to compete in USA Swimming, his coach believes the sky, no lap, is the limit.

"There's always the question, even with athletes like Danny (Berlitz), like what's next?" Beckwith brought up. "How far can he take it is pretty much, he's only limited by his imagination there. He can go as far as he wants in my opinion."