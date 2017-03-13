× Power To Save March, 2017 Special

Power To Save Special

March 16, 2017

7:30pm – 8:00pm

WNEP-TV’s Don Jacobs and Jackie Lewandoski host this quarter’s Power To Save Special. Don hosts from the Everhart Museum in Scranton; and, Jackie comes to us from the Philadelphia Flower Show. See where land management in our area is helping to provide a safe haven for migrating water fowl. You’ll learn how people all around our area are keeping an eye on the trees to save their landscapes and forests. Then, students in our area are learning STEM principals with a mobile learning lab.

MIDDLE CREEK WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA – Don Jacobs

There is a safe haven for migrating wildlife that’s open all year long. You’ll see flocks of thousands circling overhead. Find out how to get the most out of your visit to see how preserving and protecting land is allowing migrating water fowl a rest on their trip. For more details on the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area and their Black Duck banding program, watch Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, Sundays, at 6:30pm on WNEP.

PREPARING FOR THE EMERGENCE OF THE GYPSY MOTH CATERPILLAR – Jackie Lewandsoki

In a few short weeks, the trees in our area will begin filling out with leaves. And, just around that time, the gypsy moth caterpillars will emerge and begin eating, and eating, and eating. Find out how the state, area experts, and individual property owners are preparing to take them on. The PA Department of Forestry and Penn State Cooperative Extension are working together to help communities manage the ‘bloom.’ Will we be hard hit? Plus, venture to an airfield where the battle will take to the air. Contact Triple F Flying by email here.

CABOT BRINGS THE MOBILE EDUCATION LAB TO NEPA – Jackie Lewandoski

Cabot Oil and Gas Corporation shows just how kids in our area are getting a chance to learn about science, technology, engineering and math with the help of a traveling lab. In conjunction with Junior Achievement, see how they are preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s careers. Cabot’s George Stark will show you why opportunities like this are effective, enlightening, and eye-opening.

EVERHART MUSEUM/PHILLY FLOWER SHOW – Jackie/Jake

Don Jacobs visited the Everhart Museum that offers many exhibits and programs to fill your curiosity. They can help people understand the need to use your Power To Save. The Philadelphia Flower Show is a great getaway this time of year, Jackie and her crew from WNEP’s Home and Backyard will take you there, Sunday morning at 9 on WNEP.