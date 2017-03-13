× Police Investigating Burglary at Fast Food Restaurant

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a fast food restaurant in Luzerne County.

Police say a man with a gun broke into the Burger King on North River Street near Wilkes-Barre around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Burger King was not open at the time of the burglary.

The man took off with an undetermined amount of money.

If you recognized the man in the photo, you are asked to call Plains Township police.