Police Investigating Burglary at Fast Food Restaurant

Posted 5:56 am, March 13, 2017

Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a Burger King in Plains Township.

Police say a man with a gun broke into the Burger King on North River Street near Wilkes-Barre around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a man with a gun broke into the Burger King on North River Street near Wilkes-Barre around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police are investigating an early morning burglary at a Burger King in Plains Township.

Burger King was not open at the time of the burglary.

The man took off with an undetermined amount of money.

If you recognized the man in the photo, you are asked to call Plains Township police.

