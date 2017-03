Pinstripe Pals with RailRiders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For another season the SWB Railriders in conjunction with Maines Food and Warehouse to supply area Little League and softball teams with $500 in food gift cards and a professional grounds crew re-do of the infield. 20 winners, in all, up from ten last season.

The 20 winners are:

PINSTRIPE PALS 2017 WINNERS

CHALLENGER SPORTS

CARBONDALE L.L.

CARBINO CLUB L.L

NORTH SCRANTON L.L.

ARCHBALD L.L.

BENTON AREA L.L

HAZLE TWP. L.L

JENKINS TWP. L.L.

OLYPHANT GIRLS SOFTBALL

OLYPHANT L.L

PITTSTON TWP. L.L.

PLAINS L.L.

TAYLOR GIRLS SOFTBALL

TRIPP PARK MISS E LEAGUE

VALLEY EAST L.L.

VALLEY VIEW CAL RIPKEN

WEST SCRANTON L.L.

EXETER LIONS L.L.

EAST SCRANTON L.L.

DURYEA L.L.