PennDOT Getting Extra Help to Battle Storm

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Plow trucks will be out in force Tuesday during the storm on interstates and back roads.

With all the snow we are expected to get in a short time, PennDOT and local crews will be put to the test.

It’s all hands on deck for the foreseeable future. PennDOT has made sure all the necessary maintenance is done on plow trucks and other equipment and even called in extra help from the western part of the state.

Plow truck drivers will be out once this storm moves into the area making the interstates and busiest roads a priority.

Five PennDOT plow trucks from Erie County are on the way to be in position along Interstate 84 in the Poconos. That way the plow drivers who normally handle that area can help in other areas.

Even more PennDOT plows are headed to Monroe County from the Pittsburgh area.

This storm is still expected to bring snow at such a rapid rate, crews won’t be able to keep the roads clear until it’s over.

“When it’s coming down at this rate of snow, the roads will not be clear until the snow has stopped. Even then, they will be facing a lot of wind blowing,” said PennDOT official James May.

PennDOT also plans to have those plow trucks in position when the snow starts so as not to have a repeat of the Valentine’s Day snowstorm a decade ago when highways were closed and people were stranded for hours.