One Dead After Crash in Wayne County

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP — One man is dead after a crash in Wayne County.

State police say Louis Raimo lost control on Route 590 near Lakeville just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to troopers, the road was icy at the time.

The 33-year-old from Lake Ariel was thrown from the car when it flipped and hit a tree.

Raimo died at the hospital in Wayne County.