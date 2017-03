Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP -- A home was damaged by a fire in Lackawanna County early Monday morning.

It happened on Laurel Road near Daleville around 4 a.m.

Authorities believe four people lived there, and they all got out safely.

The Red Cross is helping the people affected by that fire.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire here in Lackawanna County.