Grocery Stores Busy Before Storm Hits

KELLY TOWNSHIP—The Weis Markets store near Lewisburg was busy for a Monday as were stocking up on the essentials, getting ready for the upcoming snow.

“I’m just trying to get a few extra things. I’m assuming we’re going to be housebound for a few extra days and I want to make sure we have everything we need,” Virginia Zimmerman said.

But how do employees make sure to keep all of the shelves stocked? And speaking of employees, with all of these extra shoppers, how does the store have enough workers?

Weis Markets Spokesperson Dennis Curtin tells Newswatch 16 they found out about the storm on Friday, so they had a head start on planning.

“We can schedule extra deliveries and extra cashiers and that’s what we’ve been doing since Saturday,” Curtin said.

The distribution center for Weis Markets is in Milton, which is very close to Lewisburg. So this store has no problems keeping items in stock.

“But with bread, we rely on a lot of local suppliers. We’ve been calling them and we’ve been calling them repeatedly,” Curtin said.

Customers notice the shape of the store.

“It doesn’t look picked over. They seem to be doing a good job of keeping things in stock,” Zimmerman said.

“They seemed to be. They seemed to be pretty well stocked,” Arlene Catherman said.

When it comes to checkout lanes, Weis Markets is also prepared. The store has about twice as many lanes open as it usually does on a Monday.

“Customers measure you in terms of are you there for them when they need you? And this is one of those times so we really work hard to be in stock and have what they need,” Curtin said.

Curtin tells Newswatch 16 Weis Markets will close some stores if conditions are too bad for employees to get to work during the storm.