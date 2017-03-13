Watch Live: April the giraffe in great condition; Birth watch continues

Fire Tears Through Monroe County Landmark

Posted 5:31 am, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 05:29AM, March 13, 2017

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Flames tore through a Monroe County landmark early Monday morning.

Investigators say the fire sparked in the bar area at CLU Social Club on South Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg just before 1 a.m.

An attached social hall also burned.

The social club for union members was closed at the time and no one was inside.

According to the fire chief, the low temperatures made their job more difficult. There is ice all over the place.

Authorities haven't said how that fire its start in Monroe County.

One firefighter did suffer a minor injury and the chief says he is expected to be okay.

Around 6:30 a.m., South Courtland Street reopened.

