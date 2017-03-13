Community Weather Announcements

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the weather.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — Snow emergency in Turbotville from 10 p.m. Monday through 10
p.m. Wednesday
LUZERNE COUNTY — Snow emergency in Forty Fort in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 p.m. Wednesday
LACKAWANNA COUNTY — No COLTS bus service Tuesday
LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Scranton Counseling Center closed Tuesday
LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Jefferson Township municipal buiding closed Tuesday, no parking on township streets
LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Alternate parking in effect in Jermyn beginning Tuesday at midnight
