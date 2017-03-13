Watch Live: April the giraffe in great condition; Birth watch continues

Community Weather Announcements

Posted 8:33 am, March 13, 2017, by

Here are some community announcements regarding closings, parking bans, and other changes due to the weather.

Check back for the latest updates.

 

Dan Ratchford March 13, 201710:26 am

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — Snow emergency in Turbotville from 10 p.m. Monday through 10
p.m. Wednesday

Dan Ratchford March 13, 201710:20 am

LUZERNE COUNTY — Snow emergency in Forty Fort in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 p.m. Wednesday

Dan Ratchford March 13, 201710:18 am

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — No COLTS bus service Tuesday

Dan Ratchford March 13, 201710:15 am

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Scranton Counseling Center closed Tuesday

Dan Ratchford March 13, 201710:14 am

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Jefferson Township municipal buiding closed Tuesday, no parking on township streets

Dan Ratchford March 13, 201710:13 am

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Alternate parking in effect in Jermyn beginning Tuesday at midnight

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s