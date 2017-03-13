× Canceled Flights Ahead of the Storm

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — Even though the storm is set to arrive late Monday, airlines began canceling some flights Sunday night.

Airport officials say there likely will be no flights in and out of here Tuesday, and travelers can expect cancellations Wednesday.

Joe Bellucci and his wife planned to be home in Conyngham Sunday night but American Airlines canceled their flight from Charlotte.

“The storm was elsewhere, and the planes weren’t just getting in,” said Bellucci.

Airports across the country are filling up with stranded passengers.

At the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, airlines canceled at least two Monday evening flights.

All Tuesday flights are grounded and Kendra Lynn of Tunkhannock is convinced American will cancel her Wednesday morning flight to Charlotte, where she planned to change planes and head to the Bahamas.

“For a bachelorette party, for one of my best friend’s wedding.”

Kendra and her friends don’t want to miss the party, so they rented a car to drive to Charlotte, hoping to get as far south as possible before the storm hits.

“It’s been crazy the last day. Every hour we’re looking at the weather, but we’re hoping its more girl time, and lot’s more memories, and just a 10-hour road trip.”

Joe Belluci came to the airport to return a car he rented when he caught a late flight to Allentown Sunday night. He says others from our area on that flight to Avoca were stuck in a North Carolina airport because all nearby hotels were booked.

“There were elderly people, there were young kids. College kids were just having a party, but families, they were just going to sleep on the floor in the Charlotte airport,” Belluci said.

