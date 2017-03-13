Bucknell women’s basketball

Watch Live: April the giraffe in great condition; Birth watch continues
Posted 6:32 pm, March 13, 2017, by

Four days after the Bucknell Men won the Patriot League and with it a trip to the NCAA tournament, the Bucknell women followed suit by beating Navy in Overtime.  The Bison gave up a game-tying three in the final ten seconds, but prevailed in OT.

