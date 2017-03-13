× Bucknell Bison Leave for Buffalo

LEWISBURG — March Madness is about to get started and there’s basketball fever in Lewisburg.

Bucknell University is in the NCAA tournament, but the upcoming snow has impacted travel plans for the Bison.

The Bucknell University men’s basketball team walked onto the bus ready for the four-hour drive to Buffalo, New York. The team will play West Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“It’s a huge opportunity and we’re all excited to go and put our best foot forward,” said Stephen Brown.

“It’s kind of your dream to get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament so we’re looking forward to getting to Buffalo and giving it a shot,” said head coach Nathan Davis.

The team was supposed to leave for Buffalo Tuesday but because of the storm, the players and coaches left a day early.

“We’ll get up there, get settled in, have some time to practice. At least we won’t have to worry about traveling on Tuesday,” said Davis.

All over Lewisburg, businesses put out signs to cheer on the team. There are even NCAA t-shirts for sale. Fans are ready for the big game.

“I’d follow the Bison anywhere, even to Buffalo, New York which is getting quite a bit of snow, I think,” said Grace Ragold

Ragold is going to the game on a fan bus. She says she will find a way to Buffalo, snow or shine.

“Us Bison fans follow the team pretty much everywhere they go so I wouldn’t miss this game for anything,” Ragold said.

“Despite the huge snowstorm, just the fact that they want to come and support us, that means a lot to us,” said Brown.

“We have the best support in the league, I think, from students to faculty and stuff and the community, it makes it a special place and it’s a special program,” added Davis.

Bucknell plays West Virginia at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.