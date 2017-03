Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY -- A woman who was badly burned in a fire nearly one year ago in Schuylkill County has died.

The Lehigh County coroner says Crystal Pedersen died Saturday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

She was found inside an apartment building in Minersville in March of 2016.

Pedersen died of complications from her injuries after that fire. Her death was ruled accidental.