Shoppers, PennDOT Preparing for Big Snow

DALLAS TOWNSHIP-- With a heavy snowfall expected Tuesday, shoppers in Luzerne County didn't want to wait to the last minute for storm supplies. At 415 Pro Hardware near Dallas, customers passed over seeds and gardening supplies, for winter necessities like sacks of salt.

Chris Sabatini of Dallas said she was picking up,"Batteries, light bulbs and candles."

Instead of bread and milk, deer feed and bird seed were on the menu.

"You have to make sure they have food," explained Suzanne Motyka of Shavertown.

The mom and pop shop has been in business around a year. Kurt and Lisa Fetterman hope the threat of a major storm will bring in new customers.

"Instead of going into town, we are right here, just like a mini-Lowes," Fetterman said with a smile.

A spokesperson for PennDOT tells Newswatch 16 on Sunday the agency was focused on maintenance, with the goal of having all its equipment in service for the snowfall.