SCRANTON -- A fire broke out in the early hours this morning in Lackawanna County.

Fire crews were on scene here on the 500 block of 12th Avenue where a fire was called in some time around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that the home is unoccupied, and no one was injured. But they also say that the structure was on fire once before several months ago.

There's no word on what caused the fire in Scranton.