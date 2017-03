Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Wilkes-Barre held its 37th annual Saint Patrick's parade Sunday afternoon.

Despite the chill there were bands with bagpipes and spectators dressed up in their warmest green outfits. The crowd enjoyed floats, and one featured a rainbow and a pot of gold.

Marchers made their way around Public Square, finishing off at the corner of North Main and Union Streets in Wilkes-Barre.