Parade Goers Brave the Cold in Carbon County

JIM THORPE -- The Jim Thorpe Saint Patrick's Day parade brought out the Irish in everyone Sunday afternoon in Carbon County.

Folks bundled up and lined the streets in Jim Thorpe for the 20th annual parade. The procession kicked off on West Broadway and made its way to the courthouse complex area.

The day may have been frigid, but that didn't keep anyone down.

"It may be chilly out here, but, you know, we've got great spirits down in the great town of Jim Thorpe and you know, we just love this day," James Boleiu said.

The parade travels downhill every year in Carbon County.