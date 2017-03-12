Jaret Lane of Southern Columbia, Brian Courtney of Athens, Creighton Edsell of Wyalusing and Gavin Hoffman of Montoursville won state titles at the "AA" state wrestling tournament Saturday. Steve Lloyd had the chance to chat with the champs.
Local Wrestlers React to State Titles
-
State “AA” Wrestling Championships
-
State Wrestling ‘AA’ first round
-
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Hazleton Area Excited for State Duals
-
Hazleton Wrestling Beats Delaware Valley For District Title
-
-
Honesdale Wrestling Tops Western Wayne For District Title
-
Honesdale wrestling reax
-
North East AA Wrestling Regional Semifinals
-
Southern Columbia wrestling
-
Big Sendoff for Honesdale Wrestlers
-
-
Lackawanna League Wrestling Championships
-
Scranton Wrestling Off To 11-0 Start In Duals
-
Nittany Lions Explain Second Half Success