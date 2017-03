Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- A high school will be open tomorrow after a pipe burst soaking classrooms in Luzerne County.

Some classrooms and lockers will be off limits at Dallas High School after that mess was made last night.

Firefighters say when a hot water pipe broke, the water destroyed a section of the ceiling, flooding the second floor and leaking down to the first floor.

Crews at the school tell Newswatch 16 they worked on the clean-up all night here in Luzerne County.