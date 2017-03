Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A robber is on the loose in Wilkes-Barre.

Police were called here to Turkey Hill on Hazle Street just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

The clerk told police a man with a gun and wearing a mask held up the place. He took off, on foot, toward Nicholson Street.

No one was hurt, and police haven't said how much money was taken in the armed robbery.