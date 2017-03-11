Watch Live: April the giraffe in great condition; Birth watch continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — More high winds have interrupted a livestream of expectant mother April the Giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York state. The park restored the video stream Saturday evening.

April and her partner Oliver are staying warm in their giraffe barn as temperatures at Animal Adventure Park remain in the single digits in upstate New York Saturday, KDVR reports.

The world’s favorite pregnant giraffe was doing “great,” Saturday morning, according to her keepers.

And although we’ve all been waiting on bated breath for more than two weeks now, there is no sign yet of her fourth calf.

Keepers reported on Saturday that there were “no significant changes” in April’s physical appearance.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. April is 15 years old and Oliver is five years old.

The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

Newswatch 16’s Peggy Lee even visited the expectant mom.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.