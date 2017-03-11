Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

State “AA” Wrestling Championships

Posted 10:52 pm, March 11, 2017, by

Four local wrestlers were crowned "AA" state champions in Hershey Saturday. Jaret Lane of Southern Columbia won the 113 lbs title. Brian Courtney of Athens won his second state championship at 132 lbs. Wyalusing's Creighton Edsell won the 160 lbs championship. Montoursville's Gavin Hoffman took the 195 lbs title for the second straight year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s