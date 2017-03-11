State “AA” Wrestling Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four local wrestlers were crowned "AA" state champions in Hershey Saturday. Jaret Lane of Southern Columbia won the 113 lbs title. Brian Courtney of Athens won his second state championship at 132 lbs. Wyalusing's Creighton Edsell won the 160 lbs championship. Montoursville's Gavin Hoffman took the 195 lbs title for the second straight year.