Stabbing in Scranton; At Least Three Hurt
SCRANTON — Three people were hurt after a stabbing in Scranton Saturday evening, the chief of police confirmed.
Officers were called to the area of Taylor Avenue and Vine Street in the city’s hill section around 7 p.m. Saturday.
There is no word how badly the victims were hurt.
Police have not said if anyone is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
1 Comment
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Drunk parade morons.
I always get asked, “Hey, you going to the parade?”
HELL NO! Never have, never will.