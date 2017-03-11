× Stabbing in Scranton; At Least Three Hurt

SCRANTON — Three people were hurt after a stabbing in Scranton Saturday evening, the chief of police confirmed.

Officers were called to the area of Taylor Avenue and Vine Street in the city’s hill section around 7 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word how badly the victims were hurt.

Police have not said if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.