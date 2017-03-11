Sisters Give Childhood Home to Habitat for Humanity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Two sisters are giving back to their community by donating their childhood home in Luzerne County.

The Chissler family gave the home on Espy Street in Wilkes-Barre to Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity.

It was built in the late 1800s by the sisters' great-grandparents who emigrated from Germany to the United States.

Volunteers are working on the home to get it ready for new owners.

"They're making a new home for a new family to have new dreams and live a new life. It's very exciting," said Patty Phillips, Hanover Township.

The sisters' parents passed away and the home was empty for years, so they decided to turn it over to the nonprofit and help a low-income family here in Wilkes-Barre.