Millville Boys Hold Off Notre Dame-ES in State Tournament

Posted 6:51 pm, March 11, 2017

Kelly Holdren scored 18 points and the Millville boys basketball team beat Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 43-32 in the opening round of the state "A" boys basketball tournament at Shamokin.

