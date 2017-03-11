The Mid Valley boys basketball team beat Southern Columbia 62-41 in the opening round of the state "AAA" boys basketball tournament at Shamokin.
Mid Valley Boys Top Southern Columbia at States
-
Mid Valley vs Carbondale boys basketball
-
Hughesville Boys Beat Southern Columbia in District Title Game
-
Southern Columbia Beats Rival Central Columbia in Districts
-
Mt. Carmel Boys Hold Off Southern Columbia 52-48
-
Mid Valley Boys Top Riverside 46-33
-
-
Meyers Boys Handle Mid Valley 58-38
-
Mid Valley Boys Beat West Scranton 52-46
-
Mid Valley Boys Beat Dunmore In Overtime
-
Mid Valley Boys Top Valley View 58-39
-
Dunmore vs Mid Valley boys basketball
-
-
Mid Valley Boys Knock Off Holy Cross For First Half Title
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
PIAA Girls and Boys State Tournament Brackets