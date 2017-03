Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Each year before the Scranton St. Patrick's Parade steps off, people attend Mass at the St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton.

Many groups that participate in the parade also attend Mass at the church on Wyoming Avenue such as the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The Mass honors the Irish immigrants that settled in Lackawanna County.

It has been celebrated every year the parade has taken place in Scranton.