SCRANTON -- Members of the Jewish community celebrated the festival of Purim in Scranton on Saturday.

People came out to Temple Hesed for carnival games, a pasta dinner, and a musical.

This year's theme was "Superheroes and Supervillains" and focused on how in the face of evil, children and adults can stand up for what is right.

Purim honors the story of how the Jews in ancient Persia were saved from a plot to exterminate them as told in the book of Esther.