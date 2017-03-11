Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Kitchen Chemistry in Stroudsburg. We make a delicious Irish Soda bread with raisins.
Recipes for Irish Soda Bread and Traditional Soda Bread Below:
IRISH SODA BREAD RECIPE with Kitchen Chemistry
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Soak 2 cups raisins in water (or whiskey.water mix)
Strain
Cream together: 8 oz Sour Cream and 1 Egg
Blend: 3 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder +
½ teaspoon baking soda +
1 teaspoon salt +
¼ cup sugar
1 stick cold butter cut into small pieces
1/4 cup buttermilk
Cut butter into flour mixture
Toss raisins into flour/butter mixture
Gently Fold in sour cream/egg
Add buttermilk and mix just to hold batter together
Bake 350 degrees for approximately 50-55 minutes.
It is done when you hear a hollow sound when you tap the bottom of the loaf.
TRADITIONAL SODA BREAD
4 CUPS WHITE FLOUR
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
14 ounces buttermilk
Toss dry ingredients together and add buttermilk.
Stir just till blended. Do not overmix.
Bake at 425 for approximately 30 minutes.