Irish Soda Bread

Posted 9:00 am, March 11, 2017

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Kitchen Chemistry in Stroudsburg.  We make a delicious Irish Soda bread with raisins.
Recipes for Irish Soda Bread and Traditional Soda Bread Below:

IRISH SODA BREAD RECIPE with Kitchen Chemistry

733 Main Street, Stroudsburg PA18360

570-730-4944

http://www.kitchen-chemistry.com

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Soak 2 cups raisins in water (or whiskey.water mix)

Strain

Cream together:  8 oz Sour Cream and 1 Egg

Blend:  3 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder +

½ teaspoon baking soda +

1 teaspoon salt +

¼ cup sugar

1 stick cold butter cut into small pieces

1/4 cup buttermilk

Cut butter into flour mixture

Toss raisins into flour/butter mixture

Gently Fold in sour cream/egg

Add buttermilk and mix just to hold batter together

Bake 350 degrees for approximately 50-55 minutes.

It is done when you hear a hollow sound when you tap the bottom of the loaf.

TRADITIONAL SODA BREAD

4 CUPS WHITE FLOUR

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

14 ounces buttermilk

 

Toss dry ingredients together and add buttermilk.

Stir just till blended. Do not overmix.

 

Bake at 425 for approximately 30 minutes.

