In Your Neighborhood

“Back in Time” USO Theme Dance

USO Theme Dance “Back in Time” is held in Monroe County. Valor Clinic Foundation hosts the dance reminiscent of the USO dances in the 1940’s. Period costumes are encouraged. A prize will be awarded for best costume. The dance is held at The American Legion, Fairground Road in Gilbert, on Saturday, March 25 starting at 7:30 p.m. The dance will features period music by Hammertime. This event is for adults, 21 and over. Proceeds benefit Paul’s House and the Valor Clinic Foundation’s Veterans’ Unstoppable PTSD program. For information and tickets call Valor Clinic Foundation at 570-839-1108. Tickets are $10 per person. Everyone who brings a NEW set of twin or full size bed sheets will be entered to win a door prize.

Breaking Cancer Gala

Breaking Cancer Gala is held in Columbia County. The semi-formal event is at the Berwick Golf Course, Martzville Road, Berwick on Saturday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Admission tickets include dinner, dancing, and live entertainment. The event features a cash bar, 50/50 raffle, a wine pull, basket raffles and more! All proceeds benefit Justin Slusser’s ongoing cancer treatment costs for stage III melanoma. Tickets are $40 per person. Please reserve your ticket by calling: 570-441-5083 or 570-204-0803. Check out Justin’s full story on his GoFundMe page and help make his journey a little easier: https://www.gofundme.com/breakingcancer