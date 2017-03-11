× Hazmat Crews Called After Suicide Involving Chemicals in Lansford

LANSFORD — A street was blocked off and a home had to be evacuated after a suicide and hazmat situation in Carbon County.

Emergency crews spent most of Saturday evening on the 300 block of Bertsch Street in Lansford after officials say a man took his own life inside a home.

Police said since there were chemicals involved in the suicide, they are calling it a hazmat situation, and the entire block was roped off.

Police were called to the home around 5 p.m. Saturday. They say when they realized it was a hazmat situation, they called for backup.

A family who lived next door had to leave their home.

Police are not sure how long the street will be blocked off, but the family next door has since been allowed back into their home.

There is no word what kind of chemicals were involved.

Authorities tell Newswatch 16, even though there was a big response for the hazmat incident, no one is in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.