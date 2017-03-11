Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- Even though the weather this weekend is cold, people turned out to the Carbon County Home, Business and Outdoor Expo Saturday afternoon.

The annual expo was held at Split Rock Resort near Lake Harmony.

The event showcased everything from home improvements to wineries and even tiny homes.

"It allows the community to see all the different vendors and things that they can do in the home and what's actually available in the community," said Steve Ohl of Lehighton. "They have a great place. They can come here and see it, feel it, touch it."

The expo was hosted by the Carbon Builders Association, which is a nonprofit organization representing all types of people associated within the building industry in Carbon County.