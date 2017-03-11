Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

Carbon County Home, Business and Outdoor Expo

Posted 6:40 pm, March 11, 2017, by

KIDDER TOWNSHIP -- Even though the weather this weekend is cold, people turned out to the Carbon County Home, Business and Outdoor Expo Saturday afternoon.

The annual expo was held at Split Rock Resort near Lake Harmony.

The event showcased everything from home improvements to wineries and even tiny homes.

"It allows the community to see all the different vendors and things that they can do in the home and what's actually available in the community," said Steve Ohl of Lehighton. "They have a great place. They can come here and see it, feel it, touch it."

The expo was hosted by the Carbon Builders Association, which is a nonprofit organization representing all types of people associated within the building industry in Carbon County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s