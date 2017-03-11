Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

Berwick Bulldogs Talk Buzzer Beater

Posted 6:49 pm, March 11, 2017, by

The Berwick girls basketball team scored five points in the final two seconds to beat Jersey Shore by a point in the opening round of the state "AAAA" girls basketball tournament.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

