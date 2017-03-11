The Berwick girls basketball team scored five points in the final two seconds to beat Jersey Shore by a point in the opening round of the state "AAAA" girls basketball tournament.
Berwick Bulldogs Talk Buzzer Beater
-
Berwick vs Jersey Shore Girls Basketball
-
Berwick Girls Happy to Advance in Districts
-
Berwick Girls Run Past Valley View 54-38 in Districts
-
Berwick @ Pittston Area boys basketball
-
Berwick vs Nanticoke baskeball
-
-
G.A.R. Comes Back to Beat Berwick 54-50
-
Meyers vs Berwick
-
Berwick vs Nanticoke boys basketball
-
Berwick vs Wyoming Seminary hoops
-
Nanticoke vs West Perry Girls Basketball
-
-
PIAA Girls and Boys State Tournament Brackets
-
Crestwood Girls Win At Riverside 55-35
-
Carbondale at Riverside basketball