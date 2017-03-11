Abington Heights Girls Fall to New Oxford in States

The Abington Heights girls basketball team could not carry over the magic from their district title run, falling to New Oxford 58-44 in the opening round of the state "AAAAA" girls basketball tournament at Marywood.
