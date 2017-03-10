Timberwolves Capture The 5A District 11 Championship-1st Time In School History

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mood lighter Monday at practice for the East Stroudsburg North Timberwolves boy's basketball team.

Last Thursday they captured the school's 1st district basketball championship in their 17 year history with a win over Pottsville.

"These kids have just bought in and we've just competed these last couple weeks. It's been something special obviously for the program, these kids, and just the community," said John DeJesus.

The players handle the pressure of playing in these big games using great team defense along with smart possessions at the end of games.

"We'll every team that we play is tough. It's just another game and we just have to go out and play defense. When we play defense we always look good when we play "D", and it's helped us win a lot of games," said Arian.

"It made me feel great. I feel great about everything right now. I love the energy that our team is giving us and everything as well as the fans," said Darrin.

Don't let the Timberwolves 10 losses fool you as they enter the state playoffs. They played in one of the toughest conferences in the state in the EPC and at times against big 6A schools that we're ranked #1 in the state of Pennsylvania.

"Hands down in our league you have (Pocono Mountain) West ranked in the state, (William Allen) Allen #1 in the state, you know Whitehall, Bethlehem Catholic, all the teams that we've played and competed, and you know I think that's helped us get to this point playing those tough teams and playing in that atmosphere and playing that level of competition," added John.

North knocked off Whitehall by 2, Allentown Central Catholic by 2 en-route to a district title. Now the slate is clean for Friday's match-up in the state with Manheim Central at Pleasant Valley High School. Tip is set for 7pm. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports in Pike County.