UNION COUNTY -- The results are in for one of central PA's biggest fundraisers.

This year's "Raise the Region" raised nearly one and a half million dollars for non-profits.

The 30-hour fundraising event was held earlier this week.

People were able to donate to more than 300 non-profit organizations throughout Central PA.

Among those organizations were the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg, which provides affordable care for children and the SPCA near Danville.