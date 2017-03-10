Taylor Business Offering Reward in Stolen Trailer Case

Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe
Posted 6:03 am, March 10, 2017

TAYLOR -- There's a hefty reward to help catch some trailer thieves in Lackawanna County.

Trailer Corner is offering $3,000 for information leading to its stolen trailers and the people who took them.

The business in Taylor posted on Facebook that someone used two stolen trucks to steal two trailers early Wednesday morning.

One truck was stolen from a car lot in Taylor and the other from a business in Dallas.

If you know anything about the crime, please call police in Lackawanna County.

