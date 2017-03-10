Taylor Business Offering Reward in Stolen Trailer Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR -- There's a hefty reward to help catch some trailer thieves in Lackawanna County.

Trailer Corner is offering $3,000 for information leading to its stolen trailers and the people who took them.

The business in Taylor posted on Facebook that someone used two stolen trucks to steal two trailers early Wednesday morning.

One truck was stolen from a car lot in Taylor and the other from a business in Dallas.

If you know anything about the crime, please call police in Lackawanna County.