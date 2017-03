Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Newswatch 16's Tom Williams read to the preschoolers in Miss Lauren's class at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA on Thursday.

The kids are celebrating Read Across America all month.

The boy and girls enjoyed the Dr. Seuss classic, "Green Eggs and Ham."

They each receivedĀ a Newswatch 16 pencil for being good listeners.