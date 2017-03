× UPDATE: Interstate 81 near Hazleton Back Open after Tractor Trailer Crash

UPDATE: Interstate 81 north in Hazleton is back open after Friday morning’s crash.

HAZLETON — Interstate 81 north is closed in Hazelton after a tractor trailer crash.

The highway is closed between exit 141 (Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce Beltway/Hazleton) and exit 143 (Hazleton/SR 924).

Officials say there is a tractor trailer across the road.

PennDOT urges drivers to use caution during the winter weather.

