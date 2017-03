× Part of Interstate 80 West Closed in Clinton County Due to Crash

CLINTON COUNTY — Interstate 80 west is closed between Loganton and Bellefonte due to a crash.

According to officials, there is a multi-vehicle crash between exit 185 (PA 477/Loganton) and exit 161 (Route 220/Bellefonte).

All lanes are closed.

There is no word when that part of Interstate 80 west will reopen here in Clinton County.

