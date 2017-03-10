Old Forge and East Juniata played a 1st round PIAA "A" girl's state basketball game at Scranton High School.
Old Forge vs. East Juniata Girl’s Basketball
-
Scranton Men Down Juniata 78-61
-
Scranton Women Win Again Over Juniata 76-59
-
Elk Lake vs Old Forge
-
Old Forge Girls Ready for District Semifinals Thanks to Tough Schedule
-
Old Forge Boys Hold Off Mountain View 47-42
-
-
Old Forge Girls Take Down Wyoming Seminary in Districts
-
Scranton vs. Garnet Valley Girl’s Basketball
-
Mansfield vs East Stroudsburg basketball
-
Pocono Mountain East vs Pocono Mountain West
-
Lock Haven vs ESU basketball
-
-
Stroudsburg Boys Win By 46 at PME
-
West Blows Out East in the Poconos
-
East Stroudsburg North vs Pottsville