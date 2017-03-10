Multi-Vehicle Wreck on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

HAZLETON — There are reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in the Hazleton area.

Images from PennDOT cameras show traffic stopped in both directions south of the Hazleton area as well as emergency vehicles heading down exit ramps.

Other incident on I-81 southbound between Exit 151A – I-80 East and Exit 145 – PA 93. All lanes closed. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) March 10, 2017

The crashes happened in the northbound lanes between the Greater Hazleton exit (141) and the Route 924 exit (143), and in the southbound lanes between the Interstate 80 exit (151) and the West Hazleton/Route 93 exit (145), according to PennDOT. Traffic is stopped in both directions.

There is no word from authorities on injuries and no word from PennDOT on when the highway will reopen.

