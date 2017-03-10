Watch live: ‘Slow and steady’ progress for April the Giraffe

Mt. Calvary vs St. John Neumann

Posted 11:41 pm, March 10, 2017, by

Undefeated St. John Neumann opened up the 'A' State basketball playoffs by playing Mt. Calvary at nearby Milton HS.  Knights rolled 62-31.

