Moosic Woman Faces Identity Theft Charges

MOOSIC — A woman from Lackawanna County turned herself in this week to face identity theft and other charges.

Court papers show Ann Comcowich of Moosic stole $85,000 from retirement accounts at Prudential where she worked since 1998.

Investigators say Comcowich changed personal information on accounts. She had checks mailed to her parents’ address, then had her husband sign and deposit the checks into his bank account.

None of the victims are local.